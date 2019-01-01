

Who Will Rule?

A new twist on comprehensive predictive rankings for 3-year-olds

by Ken Weingartner





Charmed Life

Woodside Charm prepares for her sophomore campaign

by Dean A. Hoffman





Educated Guess

Richard Poillucci's homework was responsible for the purchase of Shartin N

by Charlene Sharpe





Forecasting the Future

Where is harness racing headed?

Part one of a two-part roundtable conducted by Rich Fisher



