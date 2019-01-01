 Book Twitter Vimeo You Tube Instagram




Features

Who Will Rule?
A new twist on comprehensive predictive rankings for 3-year-olds
by Ken Weingartner

Charmed Life
Woodside Charm prepares for her sophomore campaign
by Dean A. Hoffman

Educated Guess
Richard Poillucci's homework was responsible for the purchase of Shartin N
by Charlene Sharpe

Forecasting the Future
Where is harness racing headed?
Part one of a two-part roundtable conducted by Rich Fisher

Close Connection
Nancy Johansson and Kissin In The Sand enjoy a unique relationship
by Kimberly French


See inside the April 2019 issue >>